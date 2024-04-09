Chandrababu Naidu seeks donations for TDP; launches website

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday sought donations from the people of Andhra Pradesh for the party in the run-up to the polls, observing that the party's victory is more important to the state than itself.

The opposition leader noted TDP is a part of the lives of Telugu people and said donating to the party is akin to partaking in its running.

"For the growth of the state, for the future of our children and for our Telugu Desam (TDP) we brought out a website (tdpforandhra.com) and through this you can easily donate money," Naidu said in a post on X.