Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India Politics highlights | 'ECI completely failed in discharging its duty': Oppn in joint statement

Hello readers, the Monsoon Session of Parliament resumed today after a brief break but there are no signs of a thaw between the government and the Opposition. Meanwhile, opposition leaders from various parties held a presser targeting the EC, calling it biased. Also, I.N.D.I.A. bloc's meeting over VP candidate remained inconclusive on Monday. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
10:3918 Aug 2025

Parliament LIVE | I.N.D.I.A. bloc plans to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid voter list faceoff, sources say

12:0318 Aug 2025

Parliament LIVE | I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders to meet today at 5:30 pm to discuss Vice Presidential candidate

12:4318 Aug 2025

Parliament LIVE | Rijiju urges MPs to join discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission

14:1918 Aug 2025

Parliament LIVE | Oppn MPs stage walkout in RS demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision in Bihar

19:4018 Aug 2025

India Politics | 'ECI completely failed in discharging its duty': Oppn in joint statement

22:4818 Aug 2025

That's all for today from Indian politics. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates.

21:0918 Aug 2025

In Lok Sabha tomorrow (19th August), further special discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla - India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station, critical role of Space Programme for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' to be held. (ANI)

20:4018 Aug 2025
19:4018 Aug 2025

India Politics | 'ECI completely failed in discharging its duty': Oppn in joint statement

19:0918 Aug 2025

India Politics | BJP dares Oppn parties to dissolve assemblies in states ruled by them if EC unfair

Published 18 August 2025, 04:09 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaDMKBiharNDAC P RadhakrishnanMonsoon Session

Follow us on :

Follow Us