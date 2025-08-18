India Politics highlights | 'ECI completely failed in discharging its duty': Oppn in joint statement
Hello readers, the Monsoon Session of Parliament resumed today after a brief break but there are no signs of a thaw between the government and the Opposition. Meanwhile, opposition leaders from various parties held a presser targeting the EC, calling it biased. Also, I.N.D.I.A. bloc's meeting over VP candidate remained inconclusive on Monday. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Parliament LIVE | I.N.D.I.A. bloc plans to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid voter list faceoff, sources say
12:0318 Aug 2025
Parliament LIVE | I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders to meet today at 5:30 pm to discuss Vice Presidential candidate
12:4318 Aug 2025
Parliament LIVE | Rijiju urges MPs to join discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission
14:1918 Aug 2025
Parliament LIVE | Oppn MPs stage walkout in RS demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision in Bihar
19:4018 Aug 2025
22:4818 Aug 2025
21:0918 Aug 2025
In Lok Sabha tomorrow (19th August), further special discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla - India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station, critical role of Space Programme for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' to be held. (ANI)
"ECI has completely failed in discharging its constitutional duty of ensuring a free and fair electoral system in the country. It has now become clear that the ECI is not being led by officers who can ensure a level playing field. To the contrary, it is now clear that those who… pic.twitter.com/UbXDjLHhkt