India Politics highlights | 'ECI completely failed in discharging its duty': Oppn in joint statement

Hello readers, the Monsoon Session of Parliament resumed today after a brief break but there are no signs of a thaw between the government and the Opposition. Meanwhile, opposition leaders from various parties held a presser targeting the EC, calling it biased. Also, I.N.D.I.A. bloc's meeting over VP candidate remained inconclusive on Monday. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!