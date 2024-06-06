Elections 2024 | Jagan must rebuild party, lie low with strategic silence

Amaravati: Following the humiliating defeat in the recent Andhra Pradesh polls, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy may lie low for a year at least, and rebuilding the party should be his priority, political observers in the state have opined.

Considering the mere 11 Assembly seats YSRCP won, V Anji Reddy, a political analyst, noted that Jagan Mohan Reddy may not even get the Leader of Opposition status in the Legislative Assembly, compelling the party from taking an aggressive posture right away.