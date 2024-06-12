In Pics | Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on June 12.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Naidu after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony in Vijayawada.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh minister.
Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also took oath as Andhra Pradesh minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nara Lokesh as Andhra CM Naidu looks on during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada.
Union Minister J P Nadda with Rajinikanth, K Chiranjeevi, and Nandamuri Balakrishna during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.
Union Minister Amit Shah speaks with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan as Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Chirag Paswan look on during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada.
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.
Published 12 June 2024, 07:14 IST