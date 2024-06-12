Home
In Pics | Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12. The ceremony saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities in attendance. Also present were former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ex-Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, and actors Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna, among others.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 07:14 IST
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 07:14 IST

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term on June 12.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Naidu after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony in Vijayawada.

Credit: PTI Photo

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes oath as Andhra Pradesh minister.

Credit: TDP 

Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh also took oath as Andhra Pradesh minister.

Credit: TDP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nara Lokesh as Andhra CM Naidu looks on during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada.

Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister J P Nadda with Rajinikanth, K Chiranjeevi, and Nandamuri Balakrishna during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.

Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Amit Shah speaks with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan as Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Chirag Paswan look on during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada.

Credit: PTI Photo

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 12 June 2024, 07:14 IST
