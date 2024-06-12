In Pics | Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12. The ceremony saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities in attendance. Also present were former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Ex-Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, and actors Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna, among others.