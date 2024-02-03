Jagan tells party cadre to get ready to bring another historic win

Stating that he had clicked the button 124 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2, 55, 000 crore through DBT for welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries with transparency in the last 57 months, the Chief Minister said and called upon the cadre to advise people to press two buttons for the YSRCP, one for the Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha in the ensuing elections.

He said if the button is not pressed properly in favour of YSRCP, Chandramukhi will raise its ugly head once again.

Unable to pedal his cycle alone, Chandrababu Naidu who is a non-resident Andhra, is seeking the support of other non-resident politicians like Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, his coverts in BJP like his sister-in-law and the political parties that ditched the state, to push it through, he said.

“The gang of four, like a pack of wolves, is aiming all sorts of arrows at me thinking I am alone. But they don’t know you are my armour and would teach them a fitting lesson,” he said.

Asserting that he is the servant of people, a clean sweep of YSRCP will help them get perennial relief from Chandragrahanam, he said, adding the reality is that Jagan has earned a permanent place in the hearts of crores of people.