Lok Sabha Polls 2024: YS Sharmila to take on cousin YS Avinash in Kadapa

Hyderabad: An interesting electoral battle is on the cards in Andhra Pradesh as AICC had picked Andhra PCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha.

She will face her cousin YS Avinash Reddy who is fighting on her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP ticket.

Former minister, and paternal uncle of YS siblings— YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder is likely to have an impact on the Kadapa Lok Sabha poll.

Already, Sharmila and YS Viveka’s daughter and her cousin, Dr Narreddy Sunitha Reddy had accused Jagan of shielding the murderer of Viveka while pointing fingers at Avinash Reddy.

At Idupulapaya, Sharmila accused Jagan of fielding the murderer of YS Viveka. She said after the 2019 polls, Jagan started ignoring her and also promoting murder politics. “I know my decision to contest from Kadapa would lead to a vertical split in the family. But I would like to contest for justice and truth. Viveka always wanted to see me as an MP. At that time I didn’t understand why he wished so. In the last polls, YSRCP used Viveka murder for politics. My aim is to see that Viveka’s killer Avinash Reddy does not step into the parliament. Jagan had totally destroyed the state in the last five years,” Sharmila charged.