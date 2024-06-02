Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: Counting to begin at 6am today, BJP placed comfortably with 10 seats in pocket

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19.

"Over 2000 officials will be deployed for counting of votes on both the days - (June 2 Assembly election and June 4 Lok Sabha)," an official said.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats out of a total of 60, will be held in 24 centres in the state on June 2 while that for Lok Sabha seats would be conducted in 25 centres on June 4, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

