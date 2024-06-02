Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: Counting to begin at 6am today, BJP placed comfortably with 10 seats in pocket
Good morning dear readers! The Arunachal Assembly election results are upon us. The fate of 133 candidates sealed in EVMs will be decided today when votes polled in elections to 50 assembly seats in the state will be counted. The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly. The saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019. The counting of votes will begin at 6 am amid tight security and the final results are expected to be out by noon. Stay tuned to DH for more updates on the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election results!
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 23:22 IST
Counting of votes polled in 50 assembly seats would be held at 24 centers that would be managed by 2,000 officials
'We will win most of the remaining 50 seats comfortably, incumbent CM Pema Khandu sounded confident ahead of counting day
Arunachal has 60 seats, out of which BJP has already pocketed 10 unopposed
Expect the final results to be declared by 11.30 am: Arunachal CEC
Opposition to start on the backfoot with BJP having already won 10 seats
Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19.
"Over 2000 officials will be deployed for counting of votes on both the days - (June 2 Assembly election and June 4 Lok Sabha)," an official said.
Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats out of a total of 60, will be held in 24 centres in the state on June 2 while that for Lok Sabha seats would be conducted in 25 centres on June 4, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.
- PTI
Published 01 June 2024, 22:30 IST