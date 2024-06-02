Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: BJP set to form government for third term, Congress leads in one seat

Guwahati: The BJP is set to form its government in Arunachal Pradesh for the third straight term by registering victory in 43 out of 60 Assembly seats while the party was leading in four others seats on Sunday.

This surpasses the saffron party's tally in the 2019 Assembly elections, when the party had bagged 41 seats.

Congress, which was the main political party in the frontier state till 2016, was leading only in one seat out of 19 seats it contested.

Two other allies of BJP, National People's Party (NPP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are emerging to assume the second and third spot respectively. The NPP won in four and was leading in two other seats at 1:30 pm while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won in one and was leading in two seats.

The opposition People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) managed to win in two seats. The PPA had won one seat in 2019. Two Independent candidates were declared winners while one more was leading.

The counting of votes for 50 Assembly seats began at 6am on Sunday with BJP leading in several seats from the beginning.

Poll battle:

Polling was conducted for 50 seats as 10 sitting BJP MLAs including CM Pema Khandu and deputy CM Chowna Mein were elected uncontested. The polling was conducted on April 19 and registered 82.95 per cent turnout. The BJP, which was confident of retaining power, flagged the infrastructure development works during the campaigns while the Congress struggled to put up candidates in all the seats. The Congress continued to grapple with leadership crisis and even saw some leaders including MLAs switch over to the BJP ahead of the elections.

Arunachal Pradesh was a Congress stronghold till 2016 when CM Pema Khandu, who got elected from Congress in 2014, defected to BJP along with MLAs giving the saffron party its first full-fledged government in the frontier state. Khandu-led BJP government got re-elected in 2019 with 41 seats while several legislators belonging to JD-U and NPP also switched over to BJP later. JD (U), however, did not contest the elections this time.