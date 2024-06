After being elected as the BJP's legislature party leader in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly yesterday, Pema Khandu took oath as the state's CM for the third straight term on Thursday.

Senior party leader Chowna Mein was sworn-in as Deputy CM.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were in attendance.