Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Upbeat ruling BJP clash with beleaguered Congress

Guwahati: With 10 candidates already declared winners uncontested, the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh is set for a fight against its allies instead of the Opposition Congress on Friday when polling for remaining 50 Assembly constituencies would be conducted.

The BJP, which seeks to retain power for the second straight term, has put up candidates in all 50 seats while the struggling Congress, which was in power for maximum times till 2016, is contesting only in 19 seats. The Opposition party initially named 34 candidates but only 19 filed their nominations. Most of the Congress candidates are new faces.

The National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the NDA has fielded candidates in 20 seats, some of whom are fighting against BJP candidates. The NPP earlier decided not to put up candidates for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, polling for which are also scheduled on Friday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting against former CM and senior Congress leader Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat while BJP MP Tapir Gao is contesting against Bosiram Siram of Congress.