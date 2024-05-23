Arunachal Pradesh human rights body takes cognizance of complaint over fake voter ID

The accused had filed his nomination for the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in the assembly elections in March this year but his bid was rejected.

"The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission deems it very serious that the ERO of Bordumsa-Diyun of Changlang district did not make a decision on the complaint despite the hearing on August 23, 2023, and the DEO, Changlang district, did not take any decision in the appeal case heard on February 15, 2024."

"This allowed a person against whom complaints of cheating and forgery regarding his voter ID are pending to continue as a voter and submit a nomination," said an order issued by APSHRC member Bamang Tago on Wednesday.