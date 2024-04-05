EC teams seize Rs 1 crore cash from vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The flying squad and static surveillance team deployed by the Election Commission in Arunachal Pradesh seized Rs one crore cash from a vehicle in Longding district, a police officer said.

The cash was seized from the vehicle at Kanubari check gate on Thursday evening by the EC teams, the officer said.

The vehicle which belongs to one Harshvardhan Singh, executive director of a private construction company, was following the convoy of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who went to Longding to address a party's election rally, he said.

"The vehicle was not part of the CM's convoy but was following the motorcade," Longding Superintendent of Police (SP) Dekio Gumja said.

The income tax department was informed about the cash seizure and it will investigate the case and subsequently action will be taken as per the standard operating procedure, Gumja said.

Initial investigation suggested that the cash was meant for labourers payment by the construction company, whose works are going on at three places in the region, including Sonari Medical College in Assam, Brigade Headquarters at Khonsa in Arunachal's Tirap district and Assam Police Battalion in Sivasagar.