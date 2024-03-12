NCP declares names of 8 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has declared the names of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

The first list of candidates was declared by the party during a mass joining programme here on Monday include former MLA Likha Saaya, former minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso and Salman Mongrey.

Saaya, who is also the state unit NCP president will contest from Yachuli assembly constituency while Tapang Taloh will fight from Pangin-Boleng.