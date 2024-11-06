Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Those helping BJP are Maharashtra's 'enemies', says Uddhav Thackeray

The Nanded North seat in Maharashtra has the highest number of 33 candidates in the fray, while Shahada in Nandurbar district has the lowest three contestants, as per figures provided by the Election Commission.

There are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 Maharashtra assembly seats which will go to polls on November 20, it said.

Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters, of whom 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official on Tuesday said, citing updated electoral rolls.