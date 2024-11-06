Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Those helping BJP are Maharashtra's 'enemies', says Uddhav Thackeray

The opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi will start its campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from today. Pawar said the campaign will be spearheaded by him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Maha Yuti has already launched its poll campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured the increased Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per month once it returns to power. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with several central ministers as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's campaign for the two state assembly polls and several bypolls enters the last lap. Though there was no official word on the meeting's agenda, sources said it was aimed at coordination and synergy for the polls scheduled to be held on November 13 and 20. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 03:07 IST

Highlights
08:3106 Nov 2024

08:3106 Nov 2024

08:3106 Nov 2024

08:3206 Nov 2024

Those helping BJP are Maharashtra's 'enemies', says Uddhav; makes slew of promises at rallies

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit the campaign trail and pitched the November 20 assembly polls as a battle between those who love Maharashtra and the ones who betray it as he reflected on the 2022 split in the party. 

08:3106 Nov 2024

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed back-to-back poll rallies in support of his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, who is contesting against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat. Addressing a gathering at Shirsuphal in Baramati taluka of Pune district, the NCP (SP) chief said the contest for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat earlier this year was difficult as it was fought within the Pawar family. 

08:3106 Nov 2024

The Nanded North seat in Maharashtra has the highest number of 33 candidates in the fray, while Shahada in Nandurbar district has the lowest three contestants, as per figures provided by the Election Commission.

There are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 Maharashtra assembly seats which will go to polls on November 20, it said.

Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters, of whom 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official on Tuesday said, citing updated electoral rolls.

08:3106 Nov 2024

The I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, promising 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.

The BJP, on the other hand, called the JMM and Congress "experts in making false promises".

The '7 guarantees', the election manifesto of the INDIA bloc, includes social justice by enhancing reservations for STs to 28 per cent from 26 per cent, for SCs to 12 per cent from 10 per cent and for OBCs to 27 per cent from 14 per cent at present.

08:3106 Nov 2024

Jharkhand belongs to tribals, they will rule it: CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asserted that tribals will rule the state as it belonged to them.

Soren, also the JMM executive president, also slammed the BJP, claiming that no Hindu is in danger in the state but the opposition party is only trying to create conflict with its Hindu-Muslim narratives.

“We fought for a separate Jharkhand state, and we will fight to secure our rights as well. Tribals will rule here as Jharkhand belonged to tribals,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Chotanagra in West Singhbhum district.

Published 06 November 2024, 03:01 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiNCPSharad PawarEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayJMMJharkhandDevendra FadnavisHemant SorenShiv Sena (UBT)Champai SorenNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

