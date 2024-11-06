Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Those helping BJP are Maharashtra's 'enemies', says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit the campaign trail and pitched the November 20 assembly polls as a battle between those who love Maharashtra and the ones who betray it as he reflected on the 2022 split in the party.
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday addressed back-to-back poll rallies in support of his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar, who is contesting against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat. Addressing a gathering at Shirsuphal in Baramati taluka of Pune district, the NCP (SP) chief said the contest for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat earlier this year was difficult as it was fought within the Pawar family.
The Nanded North seat in Maharashtra has the highest number of 33 candidates in the fray, while Shahada in Nandurbar district has the lowest three contestants, as per figures provided by the Election Commission.
There are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 Maharashtra assembly seats which will go to polls on November 20, it said.
Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters, of whom 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official on Tuesday said, citing updated electoral rolls.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, promising 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.
The BJP, on the other hand, called the JMM and Congress "experts in making false promises".
The '7 guarantees', the election manifesto of the INDIA bloc, includes social justice by enhancing reservations for STs to 28 per cent from 26 per cent, for SCs to 12 per cent from 10 per cent and for OBCs to 27 per cent from 14 per cent at present.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asserted that tribals will rule the state as it belonged to them.
Soren, also the JMM executive president, also slammed the BJP, claiming that no Hindu is in danger in the state but the opposition party is only trying to create conflict with its Hindu-Muslim narratives.
“We fought for a separate Jharkhand state, and we will fight to secure our rights as well. Tribals will rule here as Jharkhand belonged to tribals,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Chotanagra in West Singhbhum district.