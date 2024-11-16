Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | 'Rahul has VIP mentality', chopper takeoff delay row draws Poonawalla's ire
Petty politics seems to be the order of the day in the remaining few days to the Nov. 20 polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Congress cried foul after Modi's flight delay at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport also delayed Rahul's chopper take-off and upset his campaign schedule. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar plotted against former-turned-enemies - from nephew Ajit to former aides that supported the NCP split - by picking candidates 'strategically'. The bogey of Rohingyas in Jharkhand and 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra has also continued unabated. A new piety has also developed around Jharkhand's tribal hero Birsa Munda, as leaders swarm to pay their respects, with Bengal Governor even declaring that Kolkata Raj Bhavan will celebrate 'Birsa Munda Month'. Keep track of all the latest updates, here on DH.
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 04:23 IST
Highlights
Battle of bastions and bloodlines as JMM faces key test in 2nd phase
JMM MLA Dinesh William Marandi joins BJP after being denied ticket
Sharad Pawar strategically fields candidates against Ajit Pawar-led NCP
With the first phase of elections in 43 constituencies over, all eyes are on the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand, where polling is slated for November 20. These 38 seats, mostly in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) bastion, will likely decide who will...
Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Dinesh William Marandi joined the BJP on Friday after being denied a ticket by his party for the ongoing assembly elections.
Mumbai: Veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar not only cornered his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar but several of his former aides and ex-colleagues in the run-up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
