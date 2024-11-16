Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | 'Rahul has VIP mentality', chopper takeoff delay row draws Poonawalla's ire

Petty politics seems to be the order of the day in the remaining few days to the Nov. 20 polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Congress cried foul after Modi's flight delay at Jharkhand’s Deoghar airport also delayed Rahul's chopper take-off and upset his campaign schedule. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar plotted against former-turned-enemies - from nephew Ajit to former aides that supported the NCP split - by picking candidates 'strategically'. The bogey of Rohingyas in Jharkhand and 'vote jihad' in Maharashtra has also continued unabated. A new piety has also developed around Jharkhand's tribal hero Birsa Munda, as leaders swarm to pay their respects, with Bengal Governor even declaring that Kolkata Raj Bhavan will celebrate 'Birsa Munda Month'. Keep track of all the latest updates, here on DH.