Assembly Elections Live | Omar Abdullah dismisses relevance of exit polls

Hello, readers! The single-phased assembly elections in Haryana was conducted yesterday, with around 67% of the 2.03 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise in the state. With this, the voting for the assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir came to an end, with results for both the state elections scheduled to be held on October 8. The election campaign for all major political parties will now shift to the other two states which go to polls next month - Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Stay tuned with DH as we bring you all the latest updates from the assembly elections in the states in contention!