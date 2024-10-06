Assembly Elections Live | Omar Abdullah dismisses relevance of exit polls
Hello, readers! The single-phased assembly elections in Haryana was conducted yesterday, with around 67% of the 2.03 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise in the state. With this, the voting for the assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir came to an end, with results for both the state elections scheduled to be held on October 8. The election campaign for all major political parties will now shift to the other two states which go to polls next month - Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Stay tuned with DH as we bring you all the latest updates from the assembly elections in the states in contention!
Highlights
NC chief Omar Abdullah dismisses relevance of exit polls
National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday dismissed the relevance of exit poll results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
PM Modi, BJP use government machinery for poll campaigns, claims Raut; demands case against them
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were using government machinery like aircraft for their election campaigns and demanded a case against them.
Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Haryana may see Congress comeback after a decade; no clear winner in J&K
Haryana may witness the return of Congress to power after a decade while Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a hung assembly where the National Conference-Congress combine may have to look at PDP and others to form a government, exit polls predicted on Saturday.
