Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Corruption big issue for govt in Jharkhand: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday.

He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.

A large crowd, which included a significant number of women, gathered to have a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar as the roadshow covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines and Jadugora areas.

The BJP has pitted Meera Munda against incumbent JMM MLA Sanjeev Sardar in the Potka seat.