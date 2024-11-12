Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Corruption big issue for govt in Jharkhand: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Hello readers! Jharkhand is all set to vote tomorrow as the polling for the 81-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Mahayuti will win 175 seats in the November 20 assembly polls. The NCP chief also said he would win from Baramati seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. Pawar is pitted against nephew and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. The Deputy CM is MLA from the seat since 1991. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the Assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 03:25 IST

08:2212 Nov 2024

Time has come to bring change: Shrikant Shinde

08:2212 Nov 2024

All political workers who are not the voters will have to go out of the voting constituency: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar

08:2412 Nov 2024

Godda is the biggest centre of corruption of the current government: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

08:5512 Nov 2024

Mahayuti will get 175 seats, will win from Baramati by 1 lakh votes, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Mahayuti will win 175 seats in the November 20 assembly polls.The NCP chief also said he would win from Baramati seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. Pawar is pitted against nephew and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. The Deputy CM is MLA from the seat since 1991. 

08:5512 Nov 2024

Maharashtra polls: 2700 ration kits worth Rs 15 lakh seized; Nagpur independent candidate booked

Police and a poll flying squad seized 2,700 ration kits containing campaign materials of independent candidate Narendra Jichkar in Nagpur, after which a case was registered, an official said on Monday. The kits, worth Rs 15 lakh, were seized on Sunday in Mahendra Nagar and Motibagh, he added. "We found 220 kits in Motibag's Central Railway Colony and over 2,500 kits in Mahendra Nagar.

08:5512 Nov 2024

Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP in Jharkhand

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday.

He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.

A large crowd, which included a significant number of women, gathered to have a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar as the roadshow covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines and Jadugora areas.

The BJP has pitted Meera Munda against incumbent JMM MLA Sanjeev Sardar in the Potka seat.

08:5512 Nov 2024

'True Hindus' respect their religious figures: Pramod Krishnam slams Kharge for remarks on Yogi

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former Congress leader and Kalki Peethadhishwar, hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying "true Hindus" do not disrespect their religious figures.

Kharge had slammed Adityanath at a poll rally in Nagpur for his 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be wiped out) slogan, saying these were divisive statements.

08:5512 Nov 2024

ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand apart from West Bengal in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, official sources said.

A total of 17 places are being covered in the two neighbouring states by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency.

