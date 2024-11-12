Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Corruption big issue for govt in Jharkhand: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said the Mahayuti will win 175 seats in the November 20 assembly polls.The NCP chief also said he would win from Baramati seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. Pawar is pitted against nephew and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. The Deputy CM is MLA from the seat since 1991.
Police and a poll flying squad seized 2,700 ration kits containing campaign materials of independent candidate Narendra Jichkar in Nagpur, after which a case was registered, an official said on Monday. The kits, worth Rs 15 lakh, were seized on Sunday in Mahendra Nagar and Motibagh, he added. "We found 220 kits in Motibag's Central Railway Colony and over 2,500 kits in Mahendra Nagar.
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty led a massive roadshow in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday.
He campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, the wife of former CM Arjun Munda, in the Potka constituency.
A large crowd, which included a significant number of women, gathered to have a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar as the roadshow covered the Gopalpur, Rakhamines and Jadugora areas.
The BJP has pitted Meera Munda against incumbent JMM MLA Sanjeev Sardar in the Potka seat.
Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a former Congress leader and Kalki Peethadhishwar, hit out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying "true Hindus" do not disrespect their religious figures.
Kharge had slammed Adityanath at a poll rally in Nagpur for his 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be wiped out) slogan, saying these were divisive statements.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand apart from West Bengal in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals, official sources said.
A total of 17 places are being covered in the two neighbouring states by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency.