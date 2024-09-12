Assembly Elections 2024 Updates: AAP releases 6th list of 19 candidates taking the total to 89
Dear readers! Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the northern states of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana in the months of September and October respectively. While the states decide who will govern them for the next 5 years, political parties have been preparing to battle it out. AAP released a 6th list of candidates for the Haryana polls taking the total number of candidates to 89 and Congress announced a 4th list of candidates. Moreover, BJP released a final list of 3 candidates but denied a ticket to its senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh.
BJP candidate from Budhal Assembly Constituency Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said, " ...The people of this area have showered so much love...these people want double-engine govt to be formed here so that the issues of J&K can be resolved...development can only be possible when here a govt is formed which would have a liaison with Delhi (central govt) and not on loggerheads..."
09:0312 Sep 2024
BJP candidate from Budhal Assembly Constituency Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali holds election campaign in the far-flung hilly areas of Pir Panjal Range
09:0312 Sep 2024
AAP releases 6th list of 19 candidates taking the total to 89
09:0312 Sep 2024
BJP candidate from Budhal Assembly Constituency Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said, " ...The people of this area have showered so much love...these people want double-engine govt to be formed here so that the issues of J&K can be resolved...development can only be possible when here a govt is formed which would have a liaison with Delhi (central govt) and not on loggerheads..."
#WATCH | BJP candidate from Budhal Assembly Constituency Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali says, " ...The people of this area have showered so much love...these people want double-engine govt to be formed here so that the issues of J&K can be resolved...development can only be possible when… pic.twitter.com/i2Fq60ulcq