Assembly Elections 2024 Updates: AAP releases 6th list of 19 candidates taking the total to 89

Dear readers! Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the northern states of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana in the months of September and October respectively. While the states decide who will govern them for the next 5 years, political parties have been preparing to battle it out. AAP released a 6th list of candidates for the Haryana polls taking the total number of candidates to 89 and Congress announced a 4th list of candidates. Moreover, BJP released a final list of 3 candidates but denied a ticket to its senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 03:34 IST

Highlights
09:0312 Sep 2024

BJP candidate from Budhal Assembly Constituency Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said, " ...The people of this area have showered so much love...these people want double-engine govt to be formed here so that the issues of J&K can be resolved...development can only be possible when here a govt is formed which would have a liaison with Delhi (central govt) and not on loggerheads..."

09:0312 Sep 2024

BJP candidate from Budhal Assembly Constituency Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali holds election campaign in the far-flung hilly areas of Pir Panjal Range

09:0312 Sep 2024

AAP releases 6th list of 19 candidates taking the total to 89

09:0312 Sep 2024

09:0312 Sep 2024

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) released a list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections

09:0312 Sep 2024

09:0312 Sep 2024

08:4812 Sep 2024

BJP releases final list of 3 candidates, Ram Bilas Sharma denied ticket in Haryana

The ruling BJP late Wednesday evening released its third and final list, with the party denying ticket to its senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh.

Published 12 September 2024, 03:34 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiEknath ShindeShiv SenaAssembly electionShiv Sena (UBT)Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

