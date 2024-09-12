Assembly Elections 2024 Updates: AAP releases 6th list of 19 candidates taking the total to 89

Dear readers! Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the northern states of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana in the months of September and October respectively. While the states decide who will govern them for the next 5 years, political parties have been preparing to battle it out. AAP released a 6th list of candidates for the Haryana polls taking the total number of candidates to 89 and Congress announced a 4th list of candidates. Moreover, BJP released a final list of 3 candidates but denied a ticket to its senior leader Ram Bilas Sharma from Mahendragarh.