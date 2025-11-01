Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | ‘Admiration without allegiance’: Bihar’s mixed mood on Prashant Kishor

After days of travelling across north Bihar, one thing stands out - Jan Suraaj is discussed, even respected, but not yet trusted as a winning choice.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 17:15 IST
BiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us