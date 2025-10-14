<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates, dropping as many as 16 faces to counter anti-incumbency. The most prominent among them is Bihar assembly Speaker Nand Kishore, who had been representing the Patna Sahib seat from 2010. </p><p>In the list, which has over eight women candidates, the party has fielded former union minister Ramkirpal Yadav from the Danapur seat, deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who are both MLCs, as well as former deputy CM Renu Devi.</p><p>Chaudhary will be contesting from Tarapu, a seat that his mother had held. Chaudhary last won an assembly election in 2010. Vijay Sinha has been fielded from Lakhisarai, while Renu Devi has been fielded from Bettiah. Senior party leader Mangal Pandey will contest from Siwan. </p><p>In Patnasahib, where the BJP has dropped Speaker Nand Kishore, it has fielded Ratnesh Kushwaha. The party has fielded Prem Kumar from Gaya, former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad from Katihar, and Alok Ranjan Jha from Saharsa. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections: 9 women, Deputy CMs, ministers and some surprises in BJP's first list.<p>The list comes amidst a tussle between the several NDA constituents for seats. While the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party managed to bag 29 seats in the seat distribution, the other NDA partners including Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam were unhappy with the arrangement. </p><p>To smoothen matters, Chaudhary had announced that the seat-sharing impasse among NDA parties has been resolved “through amicable discussions”. </p><p>“The discussion on which party will contest which seat is also in its final stages with positive talks,” he said.</p><p>The BJP had announced a seat sharing deal on Sunday - the BJP and JDU will contest on 101 seats each, marking the first time the BJP will fight on as many seats as the JDU. While Chirag has been given 29 seats, both HAM and RSLP will contest on six seats each in the 243-member assembly</p><p>Elections will be held in two phases - on November 6 and 11 - while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.</p><p>The last date for filing nominations for 121 seats going to the polls in the first phase is October 17, while the deadline for 122 seats in the second phase is October 20.</p>