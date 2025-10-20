Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | FAQs: What are the different methods of voting?

With the Bihar elections fast approaching, let us understand what are the different methods of casting your vote?
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 06:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsBihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us