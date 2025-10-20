<p>Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The counting will be done on November 14.</p><p>Now, with elections fast approaching, let us understand what are the different methods of casting your vote? </p>.<p><strong>What are EVMs?</strong></p><p>An EVM is a white box with blue buttons that enable a voter to pick a candidate of their choice in their constituency. The electronic device aids the voting process and has two units - Control and Balloting. The former lies with the Presiding Officer or a Polling Officer, while the latter is placed in the voting compartment.</p><p>Instead of issuing a ballot paper, the officer who is placed in charge of the Control unit releases a ballot by pressing the Ballot button on the Control unit. The two units are connected by a five-metre cable and once a ballot has been issued, voters can cast their vote by pressing the blue button on the Balloting unit.</p><p>A maximum of 2,000 votes can be recorded by an EVM.</p>.<p><strong>What are postal ballots?</strong> </p><p>Postal ballot is a method of voting wherein people who are unable to cast their votes in person, cast their votes in mail.</p><p>It is useful for four categories of voters, including special voters (senior citizens, persons with disability), service voters, people on election duty and electors who are subjected to preventive detention.</p><p>Eligible voters submit an application to the Returning Officer (RO) of their respective constituency. The application contains personal details, voter identification information, and the reason for seeking a postal ballot. RO issues postal ballot if he/she deems the criteria fit.</p>