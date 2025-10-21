<p>New Delhi: The Bihar elections and seat distribution may have an impact in the alliance arithmetic in neighbouring Jharkhand after the JMM threatened to review the coalition arrangement they have in Ranchi with Congress and RJD, as it <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-jmm-says-it-wont-contest-polls-blames-political-conspiracy-by-congress-rjd-for-decision-3770297">failed to clinch a poll pact with its I.N.D.I.A. partners</a>.</p><p>I.N.D.I.A sources, however, do not give much credence to the “review” threat, saying that JMM just wants to send a message and prepare ground for future negotiations. At maximum, they said, JMM could act pricey in the next Rajya Sabha elections by not giving a seat to Congress by citing Bihar experience.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | The math behind NDA, I.N.D.I.A. alliances; RJD to contest most seats as allies jockey for ‘A-grade’ constituencies.<p>JMM feels “betrayed” by the political “cunningness” and “conspiracy” of the RJD and the Congress, as they were kept waiting and virtually showing the door at the last minute. The Hemant Soren-led party initially announced to contest six seats but later decided not to field any candidate in Bihar.</p><p>The bitterness was evident with JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya and senior minister Suvidya Kumar making it clear that RJD and Congress, their coalition partners, were responsible for depriving the party from contesting in Bihar and the alliance in Jharkhand will be reviewed after polls.</p><p>JMM had on Saturday announced that it will contest Chakai, Dhamdaha, Kataria, Mamhari, Jamui and Pirpaniti – all seats in districts bordering Jharkhand – but two days later, on the last day of filing of nominations, said it would not be contesting the elections. </p>.A battle of bad ideas in Bihar.<p>It had sought 12 seats from RJD while reports suggested that the latter was willing to part with only a couple of seats. While JMM is accusing the RJD of keeping it waiting till the last minute, I.N.D.I.A sources said the JMM wanted to fight in Bihar without any organisational presence.</p><p>A senior leader said the JMM did not make any preparations for fighting polls and even did not have a symbol. “If they wanted to fight, they should have created an atmosphere in those seats they wanted to contest,” the leader said.</p><p>“They may cite this (Bihar seat sharing) as an excuse for a fight when the Rajya Sabha election comes. But we don’t think that will break the alliance. They may also create some bureaucratic hurdles for Congress and RJD ministers in Jharkhand. Nothing more nothing less,” the leader said.</p><p>Exactly a year ago during the Jharkhand elections, RJD was in a similar situation with JMM refusing to accept its demand for 12 seats. RJD almost walked out of the alliance but Congress had intervened and made the Lalu Prasad-led party contest six seats, one less than what it fought in 2019.</p><p>JMM leaders said in 2019, it gave RJD a ministership when only one candidate won besides giving a slot in the Cabinet in 2024 also. They argue that it was not reciprocated and the Congress did not come to its aid.</p>