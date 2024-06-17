Buying time or ceding space to BJP? All you need to know about AIADMK’s by-poll boycott

The contest now is primarily between DMK candidate Anniyur Siva and NDA constituent Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK’s) Anbumani in the Vanniyar heartland of northern Tamil Nadu, with Abhinaya Ponnivalavan of Tamil nationalist outfit Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) on the sidelines.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami justified the decision to boycott the by-polls saying he had no hope that the elections would be held in a “free and fair” manner.

Though this is not the first time that a principal opposition party has boycotted by-elections in the state – both DMK and AIADMK have done it in the past. But what makes the decision interesting is that it was largely a bipolar fight then and there was no third front waiting in the wings like the BJP alliance in the current scenario.

Political analysts said the AIADMK’s decision to boycott the by-election – similar to what the party did in 2009 under their late supremo J Jayalalithaa – doesn’t augur well for the party at a time the BJP is making an aggressive push to make inroads into the Dravidian land.

Avoiding yet another defeat at the hands of the DMK might have pushed the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party towards the boycott, but the decision could also have a future political calculation. AIADMK could have also taken the decision to stay away from the by-polls hoping that the PMK, which wields considerable influence among Vanniyars, could return the favour by jumping ship to the party-led alliance for the 2026 assembly polls.