17 out of 90 newly elected Chhattisgarh MLAs face criminal cases

Raipur: As many as 17 of the 90 MLAs in the newly elected Chhattisgarh assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, with six facing serious charges like voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

BJP swept the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, winning 54 seats and Congress, which had won 68 seats in 2018 in the state, was reduced to 35 seats, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) managed to win in one constituency.

Late chief minister Ajit Jogi founded Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) failed to open their accounts this time.

As per a report by non-profits Chhattisgarh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of the 90 newly elected MLAs, 17 (about 19 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their poll affidavits.

Of them, six (7 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said.