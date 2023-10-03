AAP releases second list of 12 candidates for upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. With this, the party has now released the names of 22 candidates in the Congress-ruled state, which has a 90-member assembly and where polls are due by the year-end.