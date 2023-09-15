AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to be in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh on September 16, 18

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on September 16 and Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on September 18, respectively, to conduct election rallies, news agency ANI reported.

PM Narendra Modi was also in Chhattisgarh on September 14 for an election rally.

Modi on Thursday said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh indulged in corruption in cow dung procurement scheme.

Addressing a rally in Raigarh, Modi also targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh, saying it lagged in welfare of the poor but was ahead in corruption.

“There was a time when Chhattisgarh was known only for Naxalite attacks and violence. After the efforts of the BJP government, today Chhattisgarh is being recognised because of the development work done here,” Modi said.

With PTI inputs.

