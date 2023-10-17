Baghel slams BJP, says 'divide and rule' plan will not work in Chhattisgarh

Asked about Shah's statement, Baghel said, “Action was taken in the (Biranpur) incident and the accused were arrested. Police have also submitted a chargesheet in the court and compensation has been announced for the victim by the government. They (BJP) are left with no issues to raise. They will speak on only those things in which they have PhD."

On the Union Home Minister's statement to hang upside down those who have committed corruption under the Congress rule, if the BJP came to power in the state, Baghel said the remark amounted to threatening his government.