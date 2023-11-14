'Bahut hua satte ka khel, bye-bye Bhupesh Baghel': Anurag Thakur attacks Cong in Chhattisgarh over Mahadev app row

When asked about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement on killings of children in bombings in Gaza, Thakur said, "I feel some people support terrorism. Congress is greedy to remain in power. In the country as well as the state, their wrong policies have led to the deaths of thousands of people (in terror incidents)."

"Congress always had a soft approach towards terrorism. Whenever blasts took place in different parts of the country, Mauni Baba remained silent as the remote control was in the hands of someone else," he said, apparently referring to former prime minister Manmohan Singh.