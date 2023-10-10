Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused, father of man killed in communal clash

Asked whether the BJP was trying to raise the issue of communal violence by giving these tickets, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "No matter how hard they try, it will not be an issue."

Ishwar Sahu, whose son was killed in a communal clash in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April this year, has been fielded from Saja assembly constituency, while Vijay Sharma, the BJP leader who was named as accused in an incident of rioting in adjoining Kabirdham district in 2021, will contest from Kawardha seat.