Chhattisgarh polls: A look at party strongholds & big wins in last election

Of the 20 seats going to poll on November 7, Bijapur (AC 89) and Bastar (AC 85), two ST-reserved seats proved to be big wins for Congress in 2018, with the margin of victory being 29.2% and 27.2% respectively.

Unreserved Kawardha (AC 72) and SC reserved Dongargarh (AC 74), which too are going to polls on November 7, swayed towards Congress in last election, with the margin of victory being 24.7% and 22.6% respectively.

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the maximum winning margin in 2018 was limited to 13.6%, and the party saw a significant decline in the number of seats it won, with 15 seats in total. This was a decrease of 34 seats compared to what they achieved in 2013. It remains to be seen if the party can perform better in this election season.

The remaining 70 seats are scheduled for polls on November 17.