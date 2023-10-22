Congress releases third list of seven candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Interestingly, Baikunthpur MLA’s NRI husband had in February urged her to quit politics after a BJP leader made uncharitable remarks in public. She, however, had decided to continue in politics.

The first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh is on November 7 while the second phase is ten days later. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

With its third list, Congress has retained 49 MLAs while dropping 22 in the election in which it hopes to retain power under Bhupesh Baghel.

With all candidates in place, Congress is likely to step up its campaign in the state where it believes it has a strong chance to return.