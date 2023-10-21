Farmers key factor in Chhattisgarh polls, their support will help Congress win 75-plus seats: CM Baghel

Over the pending promise of regularisation of contractual employees, he said, "We went through the guidelines of the Supreme Court and its decision would not have been followed (if contractual employees were regularised). We have hiked their salary from 27 per cent to 40 per cent, which benefited them. They are satisfied to a great extent."

Asked about the discontent among some sitting Congress MLAs after being denied ticket for polls, he said, "The party has announced candidates on 83 seats (out of the total 90). It is natural for a person who has been denied a ticket to get annoyed. They are members of our family, we will talk to them. Talks are going on with them and many people were pacified and those who are not, will be persuaded."

He also took a dig at the BJP over its ticket distribution for polls and said, "It is not the BJP which is contesting elections in Chhattisgarh rather it is Raman Singh. Aman Singh (who had served as principal secretary to Raman Singh when he was the CM) is behind Raman Singh and (industrialist Gautam) Adani is behind Aman Singh...That's why Raman is everything here and BJP is nothing."

Queried if his party would put restrictions on Adani in the state if it retains power, he said, "There is no issue of banning (Adani). When National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) itself is a long-standing iron ore producer, why does it give MDO (mine developer and operator) to someone else?"

"When our steel plants are running in public sector enterprises, then why will the steel plants built by the government go into the private hands? South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) is the biggest coal producer, but giving its mine to Adani is wrong. If something is wrong, we oppose it. Why would we oppose right things? We don't have any enmity with Adani. But should everything go to Adani? This is wrong," he added.