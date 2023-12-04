Newly-elected BJP MLAs asked to work for development of Chhattisgarh at introductory meet

Raipur: Newly-elected MLAs of BJP in Chhattisgarh assembled at the party headquarters here on Monday evening for an introductory meeting where they were asked to work for the prosperity of the state, a party functionary said.

BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with the newly-elected members, a day after the saffron party wrested power from Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member House.

State BJP president and MP Arun Sao, BJP national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh, and party co-incharge for state Nitin Nabin were also present on the occasion.

Mathur told the MLAs that it was their first responsibility to work for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh from the very first day of their election. He expressed confidence that they would work for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.