Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced free treatment facility of up to Rs 10 lakh for the poor in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at a rally in Rajnandgaon, Gandhi also announced Rs 10,000 per year for landless rural labourers if the party retains power in the state.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Congress-led state since Saturday.

Chhattisgarh is set to go for polls first on November 7 with the second leg scheduled for November 17.

