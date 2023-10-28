Rahul Gandhi promises free education in schools, colleges in Chhattisgarh if Congress retains power

Pitching for a caste census, he said, “Narendra Modi ji uses ‘OBC’ word in his every speech but why he is scared of the caste census…OBCs have to become aware as they are being ditched.”

Gandhi also announced that the Congress would conduct a caste census in the country if it is voted to power in Delhi (at the Centre). “We have already made this promise for Chhattisgarh,” he said.