'We hug you, BJP leaders urinate on you': Rahul says BJP calls tribals 'vanvasis', doesn't want them to dream big

Ambikapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party calls the tribals 'vanvasi' instead of `adivasi' as it does not want them to "dream big".

Speaking at a campaign rally here ahead of the second phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, he also hit out at BJP leaders for asking the tribals not to learn English while sending their own children to English-medium schools.

"BJP used the term 'vanvasi' (forest-dweller) for adivasis. There is a huge difference between `vanvasi' and `adivasi'. You must have seen the video where a BJP leader urinated on a tribal man," the Congress leader said, referring to an incident from the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. That incident reflected the BJP's mindset, Gandhi alleged.

"The term `adivasi' has a deep meaning. It expresses your rights to `jal, jungle, zameen (water, forest, land)'. `Vanvasi' means those who live in the jungle. The BJP calls you vanvasi, we call you adivasi. The BJP snatches your rights, we give you rights. We hug you, BJP leaders urinate on you,” he added.

Forest cover in the country is shrinking and when it disappears in the next 15-20 years, where would the vanvasi go, would they beg on the streets, he asked.