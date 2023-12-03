From 'ghar ghar Modi' to 'mann mann Modi': Eknath Shinde on Assembly election results

Mumbai: As BJP retained Madhya Pradesh and snatched Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from Congress besides increasing tally in Telangana, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde - who would lead the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Yuti-NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra - said that the results shows that it is a change from “ghar-ghar-Modi” to “mann-mann-Modi”.
Shinde, the chief leader of the Shiv Sena, also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Rahul Gandhi’s undertook Bharat jodo yatra in India but in fact abroad he spoke the language of Bharat todo… the I.N.D.I.A alliance has failed…the opposition was speaking about semi-finals (ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls)…what semi-finals…it is final, people have decided and they would give Modi ji the third term,” said Shinde.
BJP’s trouble-shooter and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the result shows the trust that people had in Modi and his leadership. “Now the opposition I.N.D.I.A for sure would blame the EVMs for their humiliating defeat,” said Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in Assembly.
“The victory is if Modi ji, our master strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and the BJP teams in the respective states,” said Fadnavis, who had toured Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. “Our vote share has increased significantly,” he said and added that collectively the BJP has won more than 50 per cent seats in these four states.
“The I.N.D.I.A alliance and Rahul Gandhi’s agenda was squarely rejected by the people,” he said.