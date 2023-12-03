From 'ghar ghar Modi' to 'mann mann Modi': Eknath Shinde on Assembly election results

BJP’s trouble-shooter and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the result shows the trust that people had in Modi and his leadership. “Now the opposition I.N.D.I.A for sure would blame the EVMs for their humiliating defeat,” said Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in Assembly.

“The victory is if Modi ji, our master strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and the BJP teams in the respective states,” said Fadnavis, who had toured Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. “Our vote share has increased significantly,” he said and added that collectively the BJP has won more than 50 per cent seats in these four states.

“The I.N.D.I.A alliance and Rahul Gandhi’s agenda was squarely rejected by the people,” he said.