70 per cent of Goa against BJP: AAP MLA Venzy Viegas

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas from Goa has claimed that about 70 per cent of the voters in the coastal state are against the BJP.

The AAP legislator, who represents the Benaulim assembly constituency, has been campaigning for the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate in South Goa, Viriato Fernandes of the Congress.

The BJP has fielded businesswoman Pallavi Dempo from the seat, while the Revolutionary Goans Party has nominated Rubert Pereira from this constituency.

In the 2019 general elections, Congress’ Francisco Sardinha had defeated BJP candidate Narendra Sawarkar in the South Goa constituency.

“We have been campaigning around. I have travelled in at least 15 assembly constituencies of South Goa. People are fed up. 70 per cent of voters are against the BJP,” claimed Viegas.

He said people from Goa are facing issues like uncertainties over livelihood and inflation.

“Even the BJP cadres who attend their party meetings have to fill expensive petrol in their vehicle for travel. Domestic cylinder prices have gone up. Largely, there is unhappiness over the BJP-led government,” he said.