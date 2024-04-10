Wasnik accused the government of duping women, youth, traders and farmers.

More than one lakh farmers have died by suicide in the last ten years, and weaker sections have been cheated instead of being supported, the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

“When the history of the past ten years will be written, it will be written that this period was very dark, full of injustice, anarchy, and a time when efforts were made by the government to spread hatred and animosity,” said Wasnik, who is also the Congress’ general secretary in-charge of Gujarat.

Stressing that Indian democracy is facing “a tremendous challenge”, he said, “If unfortunately, Narendra Modi and the BJP come to power, then it will have to be accepted that the Lok Sabha elections being held this time will be the last elections.”

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7, and votes will be counted on June 4. The BJP clean-swept the state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

“BJP will do the work of abolishing the Constitution of this country, evident by what it has done in the last ten years,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the country faces an “enormous” challenge in saving democracy and the Constitution, which he called an important document for ensuring equality, social justice, and political and economic justice for the people.

He said the Congress’ 'Nyay Patra' focuses on justice “because the last ten years have been full of injustice”.