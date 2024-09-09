Stones thrown at Ganesh Pandal in Surat, six minors detained, 28 others held

Ahmedabad: 28 persons have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a Ganesh pandal in a communally sensitive locality in Surat city which led to rioting between two communities late Sunday night.

Hours after the case, the civic body on Monday demolished several commercial units which were alleged to have been constructed on encroached lands.

Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot in a media briefing said that a total of 28 persons and six minors were detained following the clash and appropriate legal steps were being taken against them. He said that along with six minors their parents have also been detained for questioning.

On Sunday late in the night, an idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged by some minors in Sayedpura locality who allegedly threw stones at the pandal. The stones damaged the idol and injured one person. The police detained the minors and brought them to Lalgate police station where a mob of about 300 to 400 people gathered demanding release of the minors. The members of another community also reached the spot and a clash erupted.