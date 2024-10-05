Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Polls Results 2024 Live: India waits with bated breath for fate of J&K, Haryana

Welcome dear readers to our live coverage of the 2024 Assembly Elections' exit polls. As voting Haryana Assembly elections 2024 is underway, all eyes are now on the exit poll results. The polling in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases and concluded on October 1. The early prediction for the both states will soon be out to give us a picture of who the probable winners are. While exit polls are not always reliable (as proven in the Lok Sabha elections), they still paint a picture of what the common people think about the political situation in the states. Stay tuned here as we bring you the latest updates on what the exit polls say about J&K and Haryana!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:48 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
14:0505 Oct 2024

NC dismisses rumors of backchannel talks with BJP ahead of vote count

14:0505 Oct 2024

Violations to exit poll schedule can result in fines: EC

14:0505 Oct 2024

J&K Assembly exit polls after 6 pm

14:1105 Oct 2024

Visuals from polling booths in Haryana

All photos: PTI

14:1105 Oct 2024

Visuals from polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir

All photos: PTI

14:0505 Oct 2024

Nearly 69% voter turnout recorded in 3rd phase of J&K polls

Polling for the final 40 seats in the third and largest phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, recording a voter turnout of 68.72 per cent.

Read more

14:0505 Oct 2024

NC dismisses rumors of backchannel talks with BJP ahead of vote count

As the countdown to counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, the National Conference (NC) on Friday dismissed rumors suggesting backchannel discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the government formation.

Read full story


(DHNS)

14:0505 Oct 2024

Violations to exit poll schedule can result in fines: EC

The EC has said violations of the guidelines may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment.

"The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities," the statement said.

It said the CEO, along with the district election officers, returning officers and law-enforcement agencies, will monitor compliance. "Any violations will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," it added.

(PTI)

Published 05 October 2024, 08:48 IST
India NewsBJPCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMehbooba MuftiHaryanaPDPNCNayab Singh SainiJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us