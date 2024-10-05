Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Polls Results 2024 Live: India waits with bated breath for fate of J&K, Haryana
Welcome dear readers to our live coverage of the 2024 Assembly Elections' exit polls. As voting Haryana Assembly elections 2024 is underway, all eyes are now on the exit poll results. The polling in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases and concluded on October 1. The early prediction for the both states will soon be out to give us a picture of who the probable winners are. While exit polls are not always reliable (as proven in the Lok Sabha elections), they still paint a picture of what the common people think about the political situation in the states. Stay tuned here as we bring you the latest updates on what the exit polls say about J&K and Haryana!
NC dismisses rumors of backchannel talks with BJP ahead of vote count
As the countdown to counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, the National Conference (NC) on Friday dismissed rumors suggesting backchannel discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the government formation.
Violations to exit poll schedule can result in fines: EC
The EC has said violations of the guidelines may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment.
"The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities," the statement said.
It said the CEO, along with the district election officers, returning officers and law-enforcement agencies, will monitor compliance. "Any violations will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," it added.