Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Polls Results 2024 Live: India waits with bated breath for fate of J&K, Haryana

The EC has said violations of the guidelines may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment.

"The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities," the statement said.

It said the CEO, along with the district election officers, returning officers and law-enforcement agencies, will monitor compliance. "Any violations will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," it added.

(PTI)