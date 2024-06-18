'Congress in Haryana being run as a personal fiefdom': Senior leader Kiran Choudhry, her daughter Shruti resign

New Delhi: Senior Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, who is also state Working President, resigned from the party alleging that the organisation is being run as a “personal fiefdom” of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The resignations came just a couple of months ahead of the Assembly elections and amid speculation that Kiran Choudhry, presently an MLA, may join the BJP and likely to be fielded as its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll from the seat vacated by Deepender Hooda upon his Lok Sabha victory.

The Choudhrys were also said to be upset with the Congress leadership over denying ticket to Shruti from Bhiwani Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat on the alleged insistence of the senior Hooda, who is said to have an iron grip over the party machinery in the state.