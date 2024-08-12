Home
Election Commission team arrives on two-day Haryana visit

The team will review election preparations in a meeting with representatives of political parties, district election officers and senior officers, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 10:07 IST

Chandigarh: An Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here on Monday for a two-day visit to Haryana to review poll preparedness for assembly elections in the state.

Elections to the Haryana Assembly are due later this year.

Election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are also part of the team, officials said.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal welcomed the team on its arrival.

The team will review election preparations in a meeting with representatives of political parties, district election officers and senior officers, they said.

On Tuesday, the poll panel team will issue guidelines to enforcement agencies to enhance monitoring and vigilance across the state.

The commission will hold meetings with the chief secretary, director general of police, other administrative secretaries and senior police officers to review other arrangements.

Published 12 August 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaElection Commission

