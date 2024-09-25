Haryana Assebly Polls 2024: Rabia Kidwai blazes a trail as Nuh's first woman candidate, but challenges aplenty

Nuh (Haryana): In Muslim-dominated Nuh, counted amongst the country's most backward areas, Rabia Kidwai has broken a glass ceiling -- becoming the first woman to contest Assembly polls from the constituency where women are rarely seen without a veil, let alone lead a political campaign and fight an election.

While the 34-year-old businesswoman from Gurguram is aware of the myriad challenges that confront her, she also knows she represents a change which is precisely why, she feels, people would vote for her in these assembly polls in Haryana.

Kidwai, granddaughter of former state Governor Akhlaq Ur Rehman Kidwai, has been fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Up against her are battle-hardened Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed and Indian National Lok Dal's Tahir Hussain, who also holds sway among the locals.