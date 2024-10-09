Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | How did the richest candidates perform?

The BJP focused its election campaign on the work and performance of the "double-engine" government, while it targeted the Congress on reservation, corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.

Issues related to women, youth, farmers and the poor formed the core of respective poll manifestos of the two main contesting parties.

On the last day of campaigning, besides Gandhi, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BJP's Yogi Adityanath and Nayab Singh Saini, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala were among the prominent leaders who canvassed for their respective parties.