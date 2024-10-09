Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | How did the richest candidates perform?

Captain Abhimanyu from the Bharatiya Janata Party is the richest of all candidates with total asset worth Rs 491 crore. He lost the Narnaund seat in Haryana's Hisar to Congress' Jassi Petwar by 12578 votes.
Candidate Rohtak Singh, who fought from Sohna with a Congress ticket has assets exceeding Rs 484 crore. He lost the seat to BJP's Tejpal Tanwar.
Savitri Jindal, Independent
Savitri Jindal, an Independent candidate has total assets more than Rs 270 crore. She contested the Assembly polls from the Hisar constituency and won a total of 49231 votes.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress
Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, contesting from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi seat, has declared assets worth Rs 26.48 crore, including those of his wife. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 7.20 crore, while his immovable assets total Rs 19.28 crore, which includes gold worth Rs 1.32 crore. He won the seat by a margin of 71465 votes, defeating BJP's Manju.
Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD
Abhay Singh Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and candidate from Ellenabad, has declared assets totaling Rs 61 crore, which includes his spouse's assets. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 37.31 crore, while his immovable assets amount to Rs 23.70 crore. He lost the seat to Bharat Singh Beniwal of Congress.
Dushyant Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party and former deputy chief minister, is contesting from Uchana Kalan with declared assets totaling Rs 82.08 crore. His moveable assets amount to Rs 35.73 crore, while immovable assets are worth Rs 46.35 crore. Chautala lost to BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri and ended up being on the fifth spot.
The BJP focused its election campaign on the work and performance of the "double-engine" government, while it targeted the Congress on reservation, corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.
Issues related to women, youth, farmers and the poor formed the core of respective poll manifestos of the two main contesting parties.
On the last day of campaigning, besides Gandhi, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BJP's Yogi Adityanath and Nayab Singh Saini, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala were among the prominent leaders who canvassed for their respective parties.
Published 08 October 2024, 19:41 IST