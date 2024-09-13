Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Arvind Kejriwal to join AAP's poll campaign after getting bail

Chandigarh: Shortly after Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta on Friday said his party supremo will campaign in the state, where the people are looking for a change.

"We will now fight the polls with double energy. Kejriwal ji will soon start his campaign in Haryana," Gupta said as he hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to the Delhi chief minister.

Gupta, whose party is fighting the October 5 Assembly polls on its own, said the people are waiting to "oust" the BJP from power.

"Development has come to a standstill during the BJP's time. People are waiting for October 5 to oust them from power," he said.