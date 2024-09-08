Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP ally RLD decides not to contest polls in state

However, for now, the party has dropped its demand for seats in Haryana.

RLD leaders said that, instead, the party is looking at contesting 10 seats in J&K, whereas discussions are on for seats in Maharashtra. The party will also look at contesting seats in Jharkhand in the upcoming polls.

Sources in the BJP said that the RLD was willing to contest at least two seats in Haryana. The RLD has offered to give up a seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerapur in Bijnor, where RLD MLA Chandan Chauhan was elected MP from Bijnor Lok Sabha seat.

“We have to keep in mind the considerations of the alliance, and our discussions with the BJP have led JS to decide that we will not step in Haryana,” a senior RLD leader said.