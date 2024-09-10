Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP releases second list of 21 candidates; Capt Yogesh Bairagi to take on Vinesh Phogat

Chandigarh: The BJP on Tuesday released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi and Manish Grover from Narwana and Rohtak seats, respectively.

The list, notified by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, has names of candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state.

The party has fielded Pawan Saini, considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, from the Naraingarh seat while Satpal Jamba has been nominated to fight the polls from from Pundri.