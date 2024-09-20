Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: What are reserved constituencies?

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 11:15 IST

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will counted on October 8.

As the state buckles up to vote, candidates are putting their best foot forward to woo the voters in their favour in order to bag victories in their respective constituencies.

Among all these seats in the state, some are referred to as reserved constituencies.

What is a reserved constituency?

A reserved constituency is one where seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Seats are reserved for weaker segments of society based on the population size in reserved constituencies.

The need of reserved constituencies arise due to people who come from weaker sections of society. These include those from SCs and STs, who might not have the contacts, resources, or education to win an election against a general candidate. This move is meant to even out the playing field and give these otherwise marginalised individuals a chance to directly contest polls and participate in the politics of the country.

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 20 September 2024, 11:15 IST
