Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Youngest and oldest CMs of state

Less than a fortnight is left for the Haryana Assembly elections as the state is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. Results for the 90-member assembly will be declared on October 8.

Major political parties of the state including Congress and BJP have ramped up their campaigning efforts. The state has seen some major political changes in the year leading up to the Aseembly polls as former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was removed towards the end of his second term and Nayab Singh Saini was given the top job.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, let's have a look at the youngest and the oldest chief minister the state has ever had.