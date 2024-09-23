Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | FAQs: Youngest and oldest CMs of state

Less than a fortnight is left for the Haryana Assembly elections as the state is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. Results for the 90-member assembly will be declared on October 8.
Major political parties of the state including Congress and BJP have ramped up their campaigning efforts. The state has seen some major political changes in the year leading up to the Aseembly polls as former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was removed towards the end of his second term and Nayab Singh Saini was given the top job.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, let's have a look at the youngest and the oldest chief minister the state has ever had.
Youngest Chief Minster of Haryana
Bansi Lal Legha, popularly known as the 'architect of modern Haryana' was the youngest chief minister of the state. He was 41-years-old when he assumed office in 1968.
He served as the chief minister of Haryana three times from 1968 to 1975, 1985 to 1987, and 1996 to 1999. Bansi Lal served the first two terms as a candidate of Indian National Congress, while the third term under Haryana Vikas Party, which he founded in 1996 after parting ways with INC.
Oldest Chief Minister of Haryana
Devi Lal, also known as Chaudhary Devi Lal was the oldest chief minister of Haryana, aged 73, when he was elected to the office for his second term in 1987. Devi Lal served as the chief minister of the state twice, once from 1977 to 1979 and then from 1987 to 1989 on Janata Dal ticket.
The founder of Indian National Lok Dal, Devi Lal also served as the sixth Deputy Prime Minister of India from 1989 to 1990 and from 1990 to 1991.
Published 23 September 2024, 10:44 IST